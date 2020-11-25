Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man killed after trucks collide on Bruce Hwy

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A truck driver has been killed in a collision with another truck on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville.

A 64-year-old Gulliver man sustained significant injuries when the B-double he was driving collided with a semi-trailer and rolled down an embankment at Stuart about 10.10pm Tuesday.

The man died at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bruce Hwy was still closed at 3am today as authorities work to repair damage to the road and remove extensive debris.

Diversions are in place and will be for some time.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating

 

 

Originally published as Bruce Hwy blocked following serious truck crash

More Stories

bruce highway fatal townsville truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FUTURE-PROOF’: $300K project boosts region’s water security

        Premium Content ‘FUTURE-PROOF’: $300K project boosts region’s water security

        Council News Dalveen residents to benefit from new 150kL reservoir, pipeline network, and more. FULL PLANS HERE:

        Warwick woman scores life-changing Gold Lotto win

        Premium Content Warwick woman scores life-changing Gold Lotto win

        News The woman said she was stunned to learn the ticket she bought in Killarney was a...

        ‘Targeted attack’: Shots fired at five homes overnight

        Premium Content ‘Targeted attack’: Shots fired at five homes overnight

        News Police have established crimes scenes at five homes after a series of drive-by...

        Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        Premium Content Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        News Police are concerned a motorist may have endangered themself, their family and...