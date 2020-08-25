BRRR: Granite Belt shivers through August freeze

COLD: Temperatures on the Granite Belt dropped this morning, as Applethorpe recorded its coldest August morning since 2018.

IT WAS a frosty start to the morning across the Granite Belt, with temperatures plummeting well below freezing.

Applethorpe recorded its lowest August morning since 2018, with temperatures dropping to -3.8 degrees at 5.30am.

Across the region, Warwick residents woke to the mercury hovering at -2.3 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said a drop in overnight winds had led to cool temperatures.

“We’ve got a bridge of high pressure sitting over the state, bringing cool air mass and no clouds,” Ms Wong said.

“The dry air allows things to heat up during the day and efficiently cool down overnight.”

Ms Wong said many residents would have woken to significant frost.

“We don’t need too much moisture in the air (for frost); just clear skies, light winds and a tiny bit of moisture,” she said.

“Temperatures where frost is possible is below 4 degrees – so it doesn’t need to be freezing.”

The cooler nights are expected to linger for the remainder of the week, before overnight temperatures rise by the weekend.

“There’s a slight return of moisture coming over in the next few days,” she said.

“We’ll gradually see it warming up through the weekend.”