Subscribe
Young woman struck by lightning

by Isabella Magee
19th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after lightning struck a crane she was working in early this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was working through the storm in a crane just off the Port of Brisbane's Port Drv when the vehicle was struck by lightning about 2.50am.

She was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More storms are forecast for the southeast on Sunday, with Brisbane expected to get between 10-30mm of rain.



