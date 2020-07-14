Menu
A firm is selling its innovative social distancing technology to employers around the world and will boost its workforce as it ramps up its global expansion.
Social distancing tech firm doubles workforce

by Louise Brannelly
14th Jul 2020 6:47 PM
A BRISBANE start-up has more than doubled its workforce over the past few months as it ramps up the global roll out of its workplace social distancing technology.

OfficeMaps which had five employees in March, now has 12 staff, after adding two more people this week. It plans to recruit another three or four workers in the next few months.

The company's chief experience officer Robert Wilkinson said new inquiries for the technology had tripled since the emergence of COVID-19 and sales grew 2.5 times from March to June.

"Over the past three months, we've seen a huge number of requests from HR managers and employers who want to ensure that their staff are returning to the office safely," he said.

The Milton-based start-up, launched in 2017, now has 140,000 users worldwide, with 50 per cent of its subscribers based in the US, 20 per cent in Europe and the balance in Australia.

"All of these markets are set to rise as COVID-19 social distancing measures remain in place," Mr Wilkinson said, noting that subscription revenue for OfficeMaps has doubled each year since 2018.

The technology helps employers ensure social distancing is maintained.

"The software shows employers a visual representation of their assets and office space," Mr Wilkinson said. "This means that employers can allocate desks and office space while abiding by social distancing measures."

He said a new contact tracing feature has been added to the tool.

"This feature uses mapping technology to compile a list of which personnel are in the office at any time," he said.

Mr Wilkinson said it was important for employers to have a plan for when a staff member infected with COVID-19 comes into the office.

"The contact tracing feature of OfficeMaps highlights where an employee has been and who they have had contact with," he said. "This software has the potential to be a lifeboat for doing business during COVID-19."

OfficeMaps was founded by James Sowry and William Lee, who also are behind Brisbane-based firm Sentrian.

