Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
Health

Primary school student sent home after China trip

by Antonia O’Flaherty
5th Feb 2020 6:46 PM

A STATE school student has been sent home after teachers were informed they had recently returned from China amid a school ban on anyone who may be at risk of having coronavirus.

The Courier-Mail understands the student had been attending the school since returning from China but today told a teacher at the Brisbane primary school that they had recently travelled to the country.

The school then called the student's father who collected the student and while they were not showing any symptoms the child will be self-isolating until 14 days has passed since leaving China.

The state government issued a state-wide advice to anyone who has returned from China to self-isolate for at least two weeks after leaving amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has seen three confirmed cases in Queensland.

It is understood the school principal had written to all parents three times with the health advice.

coronavirus health isolation school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father of six identified as victim of tragic Killarney crash

        premium_icon Father of six identified as victim of tragic Killarney crash

        News Donations are being collected to help the devastated family Mark Giblin left behind.

        DRUG SPIKE: Police answer to spike in drug related offences

        premium_icon DRUG SPIKE: Police answer to spike in drug related offences

        News Granite Belt see’s largest number of drug related offences in over two decades

        Novice bakers surprise judges with ‘man cake’ creation

        premium_icon Novice bakers surprise judges with ‘man cake’ creation

        News Two blokes have pulled out the bowls and whisks to whip up a successful Stanthorpe...

        Yoga instructor explains how yoga can ‘save the world’

        premium_icon Yoga instructor explains how yoga can ‘save the world’

        News A Stanthorpe yoga studio are offering a range of new classes for all ages and...