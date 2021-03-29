Lockdown: What you can and can’t do

THE Greater Brisbane region has been plunged into a three day lockdown, with residents facing tough restrictions ahead of the Easter long weekend as health authorities grapple with the COVID latest cluster.

From 5pm today, Greater Brisbane residents - which includes the Brisbane, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Logan and Redlands council areas - will be able to leave the homes only for the four following reasons:

- To purchase essential foods and medication.

- To study or go to work if you cannot do so from home.

- To exercise, but only in your local area.

- To provide help, support or healthcare to someone.

Residents in the Greater Brisbane must wear a mask during the shutdown. Outside of this area, people are being asked to wear one when outside. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mask wearing will be mandatory in the Greater Brisbane region, while people outside the region are also being encouraged to wear masks while indoors.

The mandatory mask requirements apply to those people who are not in their homes, but do not need to be worn while driving a private motor vehicle.

They do need to be worn while in workplaces, while on public transport and also in rideshare vehicles.

Anyone who has been in the Greater Brisbane area since March 20 is being asked to follow the same requirements as those who live in it.

All cafes, pubs and clubs will only be allowed to serve patrons takeaway food, while those venues outside the Greater Brisbane region can only cater to people while they are seated.

This will mean patrons outside the Brisbane region at pubs and clubs will not be able to order their drinks and food from the bar.

Greater Brisbane residents can have up to two visitors to their home and can go out and exercise in a family group or if they're solo, with one other person from a different family group.

Gathering numbers at homes will be slashed to 30 people in all areas of Queensland outside of Greater Brisbane.

Officials are promising to review the restrictions on Wednesday night ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Schools will be closed across the Greater Brisbane region, and will only be open for students whose parents are essential workers.

Childcare centres will remain open.

The visitor ban to aged care facilities, correctional centres, hospitals and disability accommodation in the Greater Brisbane area has been expanded across the state.

For those outside the lockdown area, they will only be allowed to have 30 people at their homes

Originally published as Brisbane lockdown: What you can and can't do