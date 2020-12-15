Menu
Queensland deputy principal faces court on sex charges

by Vanessa Marsh
15th Dec 2020 12:37 PM
The deputy principal of Windsor State School has faced court for the first time since being charged with child sex offences late last month.

Matthew Keong, 48, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court for a brief mention of his case this morning and fled from media after the matter was adjourned.

His lawyer asked for the charges to be adjourned for a committal mention early next year.

According to court documents, Keong is accused of committing a total of five sex offences against two young boys between 1994 and 1998.

Windsor State School deputy principal Matthew Keong leaving Roma Street Magistrates Court. Picture: Liam Kidston
It's alleged he committed three indecent treatment offences against a boy who was under the age of 16 at Bellara on Bribie Island between 1996 and 1998.

He is also accused of committing a further two crimes against a boy under the age of 12 at Banksia Beach between 1994 and 1996.

The offence addresses listed in court documents are understood to be private residences.

Police will allege Keong, 48, worked in the educational sector for several decades across parts of Queensland.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred while he was working as an educator at another school near Brisbane.

Keong, who lives at Coorparoo, was granted bail by police on conditions including that he does not have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 and that he does not contact or attempt contact the complainants directly or indirectly.

Keong, who works as a deputy principal at the state primary school after he previously worked as the principal at the same school, was arrested by police while on school grounds on November 25.

The case will be mentioned again on January 18.

 

 

Originally published as Brisbane deputy principal faces court on sex charges

