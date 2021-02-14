Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Introduced bill aims to reform construction industry
Business

Brisbane construction firm collapses owing $1.3m

by Glen Norris
14th Feb 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane construction company, whose projects included shifting a World War I German tank into a new display at the Queensland Museum, owes creditors more than $1.3 million.

Nick Combis, of Vincents, was appointed voluntary administrator of Leaf Building Group last month after its building licence was cancelled by the construction watchdog.

The German Tank Mephisto. Picture: Tara Croser.
The German Tank Mephisto. Picture: Tara Croser.

Combis in a report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

(ASIC) said the company owes approximately $1.32 million to creditors including the Australian Taxation Office, various suppliers and subcontractors.

The six-year-old company had specialised in shop fitouts for major retail brands including Woolworths and Aldi as well as sporting and cultural facilities.

Its most high-profile project was moving the last remaining World War I German tank, better known as 'Mephisto', into a new display space at the Queensland Museum in 2018.

Combis said plant and equipment owned by the firm has been removed and are being held by an auctioneer for sale.

He also said he will now investigate the reasons for the company's failure.

Originally published as Brisbane construction firm collapses owing $1.3m

More Stories

business business collapse construction editors picks leaf building group

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        Premium Content Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        News When you can expect the rain and why experts are urging residents to stay hopeful for a last-minute summer deluge.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Premium Content Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Rural A forum on Australia’s food security has heard why some regions are set to lose...

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Patients wait longer as Queensland ambulance response times blow out