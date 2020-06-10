Menu
Ballandean Estates’ Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi and Robyn Puglisi-Henderson.
News

Bringing the WineTalk right into the comfort of your home

Matthew Purcell
10th Jun 2020 2:10 PM
AS THINGS slowly progress back to normality for wineries, Ballandean Estate is venturing into new territory.

The Granite Belt’s oldest vineyard will launch WineTalk this Friday, June 12.

The concept is simple. A virtual tasting and talk hosted by wine-loving sisters Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi and Robyn Puglisi-Henderson.

“We’ve been looking at new ways to entertain and educate our amici family in lockdown and have really been missing the face-to-face contact we enjoy,” Ms Puglisi-Henderson said.

“So many of our meetings are Zoom-based at the moment, from the Winemakers Federation Board to tourism bodies and suppliers.

“Friday afternoon in a lot of workplaces is relaxed and we thought that WineTalk could be a great way to keep people connected and build team morale.

Angelo and Mary Puglisi from Ballandean Estate Wines. Mr Puglisi may pop up in the WineTalk chats.
“Every Friday we will be going live from the cellar door with WineTalk.

“If you ever had a burning question about wine, family business or the Granite Belt, this is your chance to ask.

“Dad (Angelo Puglisi, the Father of Queensland wine) will be making the odd special guest appearance when he is not in the vines.

“Our first WineTalk virtual tasting is with the National Australia Bank across seven locations in southern Queensland.

“This week we are talking to some of our much-loved Ballandean Gold Club members.

“We were born to WineTalk.

“Our family has been making wine on our Granite Belt estate since 1932.

“There is no better way to experience the real Ballandean Estate than with an exclusive private tasting.

“We are always looking for an excuse to drink wine on a Friday,” Ms Puglisi-Henderson said.

WineTalk is free of charge and will operate Friday’s from 3-4pm and bookings are essential.

To find out more phone 4684 1226.

