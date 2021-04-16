BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

BUNDY UPBEAT: Here are just some of the things that made us smile this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

Traditional office wear consists of corporate attire, heels and suitcases, but Shannon Scifleet's profession means her wardrobe features the likes of wings, glitter and fairy crowns.

The 28-year-old children's party entertainer has been working in the industry since 2015 and has a large background in theatre and the performing arts.

After years of bringing a smile to many faces while working with well-established companies in Brisbane and Sydney, Shannon decided to return home to Bundaberg and start her own.

The former St Luke's student and Playhouse Theatre performer said while there were some local opportunities, she'd noticed a gap in Bundy's entertainment sector - something she hopes to see change.

Read the full story by clicking here.

Bundaberg local Shannon Scifleet has returned to the region and is using her background as a children's entertainer and in performing arts to start her own business Magic Monroe's Kids Parties.

COLOUR POP: New hair care collection celebrates diversity

A talented artist has joined forces with a leading brand in hair care to deliver an inspiring collection that celebrates diversity and Australia's beautiful landscapes.

The NewsMail recently revealed her collaboration with How We Roll Co but now Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra has a new and exciting project underway.

Teaming up with Matrix to deliver a limited edition hair care range, the artist who grew up in Bundaberg has created stunning designs for the recently released collection.

Known for using her art as a powerful tool in storytelling to educate and share Aboriginal culture and its evolution, Mr Gorman said the Goreng Goreng artist was the perfect person to convey the brand's message.

Learn more about the limited edition collection by clicking here.

Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra has joined forces with a leading hair care Matrix to deliver an inspiring collection that celebrates diversity and Australia's beautiful landscapes.

New business is all fun and games

A new hobbies store has opened in Bundaberg and you could say the business is all fun and games.

When the owner of a previous games store on Maryborough St decided to close after more than three years in business, Indi Watts and Justyn Antrobus decided to create their own gaming venture.

Team Card Titan opened its doors at the start of the month and has been building a community of game and hobby enthusiasts ever since.

Check out the new store by clicking here.

New co-owner of Team Card Titan Indi Watts said his favourite part about the game store was the community feel it brought. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Travel dreams alive and well for local grey nomad despite COVID-19 setbacks

While the pandemic has placed limitations on many travellers, it hasn't stopped a local retiree from planning her next holiday.

Bundaberg retiree Gaylene Seeney has been travelling around the state and country for the last four years with her loveable mini fox terrier Albert in tow.

While COVID-19 and lockdown has disrupted many plans over the last 12 months, it hasn't stopped Gaylene and her trusty travel companion from hopping into the caravan when bans have lifted.

But according to the 2021 Mindset Shift report, Gaylene isn't the only one.

Research conducted by Australian Seniors shows the turbulent year that was 2020 has not altered the plans of retirees looking to explore their own backyard.

While COVID-19 hit the health and financial situations of many people hard, three in four and 76.2% of seniors aged 50 years and over had not altered their retirement and travel plans as a result.

The report showed 65.5% were still planning to travel internationally and domestically while 44.4% of those surveyed had either considered or decided to relocate to a regional area.

Click here to read the full story.

Gaylene Seeney and her sweet Mini Foxy cross Albert are the perfect travelling companions. Photo: Jekka Shearer (DARE Australia)

Restaurant with a new theme opens in region

An exciting new cuisine is about to hit the tastebuds of Bundaberg and the authentic cuisine will be a new addition to the region's thriving restaurant scene.

Up until three weeks ago the Coral Cove Resort Restaurant had been closed for more than a year-and-a-half.

But now thanks to new chef David Abdelnour, its doors have reopened with an exciting twist on the menu.

Originally from Venezuela, the former accountant and qualified chef plans to incorporate more Spanish dishes into the menu - a unique taste sensation to add to Bundaberg's thriving restaurant scene.

He said paella - a typical Spanish and South American dish made up of rice and seafood - was one of his specialties.

See the menu and read more about Bundy's newest chef by clicking here.

Chef David Abdelnour has reopened the Coral Cove Resort Restaurant and is planning to release an exciting new menu featuring traditional Spanish cuisine dishes.

