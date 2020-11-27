BRIGHT FUTURE: School leaders’ to unite student body

NEW LEADERS: St Joseph's leaders for 2021 are eager to try and unite the school. (B) Teresa Pozzebon, Taylah Whiticker, Louise Day and Eric Richards. (F) School captain Gianna Newman, Kara Brien, school captain Cooper Wren and Brayden Spiller.

NEW LEADERS: St Joseph's leaders for 2021 are eager to try and unite the school. (B) Teresa Pozzebon, Taylah Whiticker, Louise Day and Eric Richards. (F) School captain Gianna Newman, Kara Brien, school captain Cooper Wren and Brayden Spiller.

AS THE school year comes to an end, St Joseph’s 2021 school leaders already have a clear vision for their year ahead.

Led by school captains Gianna Newman and Cooper Wren, the eight student leaders hope to establish a unified student body – with more activities between junior and senior students.

It’s what motivated prefect and McAuley house captain Teresa Pozzebon to nominate for the role.

“I’d like to see more people from primary school, and even the secondary school, communicating more,” Teresa said.

“Because it does feel like there’s a bit of separation.

“If we could unite everyone together in some way, whether it’s from little events here and there, it would be good.”

According to the tight-knit group, there was very little competition for the prestigious roles, with the benchmark for success set high.

2021 school captains Cooper Wren and Gianna Newmen are looking forward to the new challenges they face.

For vice-captain Brayden Spiller, the leaders’ impact will be determined by how successful they are with running large-scale events for the school’s 400 students.

“This year our school vice-captain ran a walk-a-thon, which was for Roses, and it was a such a success that it’ll keep going,” Brayden said.

“We want to be able to do events like that to bring people together and raise some money.

“This year’s Year 12s did such a good job, so there’s big shoes to fill.”

With just nine weeks until the start of their leadership duties and their final year of school, captain Gianna Newman said she was excited for the challenges that would be thrown at them.

“It’s a little bit daunting when we’ve got big shoes to fill but we’re excited for the challenge and we can’t wait for next year,” Gianna said.

“There’s really no words to describe what it’s going to be like.”

St Joseph’s Stanthorpe 2021 school leaders:

School captains: Gianna Newman and Cooper Wren

Vice captains: Taylah Whiticker and Brayden Spiller

Prefects: Teresa Pozzebon, Karla Brien, Eric Richards and Louise Day

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

SCORCHER: Granite Belt braces for blistering heatwave

SELL OUT: Festival brings Aussie artists to region

GOING UP: SDRC bumps up rates to prevent $700K+ deficit