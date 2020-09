BREAKING: Five patients were assessed after the two-vechile crash on Victoria St.

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a busy Stanthorpe side street.

The two-vehicle crash, on Victoria St, happened at 9.16am, according to a QAS spokeswomen.

The patients, whose ages and genders were not recorded, were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Five people were assessed, the spokeswoman said, with just two injured.

More details to come.