Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Marine Rescue have attended to two people thrown overboard at East Ballina on April 13, 2021.
Marine Rescue have attended to two people thrown overboard at East Ballina on April 13, 2021.
News

BREAKING: Boat flips, two overboard, one critical

liana walker
13th Apr 2021 9:43 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.10am: One patient has been taken to Ballina Hospital after they fell overboard at the Ballina bar this morning.

A boat has overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina.
A boat has overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina.

A New South Wales Ambulance person said two patients had been treated, one was in a critical condition, however their status has been unable to be confirmed. 

Emergency services at Ballina after a boat overturned in the Richmond River bar.
Emergency services at Ballina after a boat overturned in the Richmond River bar.

 

Original story: Paramedics are treating a number of patients at East Ballina after they fell overboard when their boat overturned on Tuesday morning.

 

 

A Marine Rescue spokesman said the boat overturned at the Ballina bar on the northern side where two people fell overboard.

A boat has overturned in mouth of the Richmond River at Ballina this morning. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star
A boat has overturned in mouth of the Richmond River at Ballina this morning. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star

He said police, ambulance, surf lifesavers and a number of marine rescues attended the scene.

He said the boat was still drifting in the river.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said three crews are attending the scene including a specialist medical team from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter.

He said one patient appeared to be in a critical condition.

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

ballina bar ballina river editors picks man overboard
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

        Premium Content FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

        News 1.1C AND LOWER: Residents shivered through plunging temperatures on coldest morning of year so far.

        -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Premium Content -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Weather In one town it felt like it was 0 degrees after wintery blast

        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Queensland could stay this way for a long time yet