BREAKING: Boat flips, two overboard, one critical

Marine Rescue have attended to two people thrown overboard at East Ballina on April 13, 2021.

UPDATE 10.10am: One patient has been taken to Ballina Hospital after they fell overboard at the Ballina bar this morning.

A New South Wales Ambulance person said two patients had been treated, one was in a critical condition, however their status has been unable to be confirmed.

Two people are being attended by NSW Ambulance paramedics & police on Lighthouse Beach after their yacht rolled on the incoming tide on the Ballina bar. The yacht is being pushed along the southern breakwall by the swell. MR Ballina will try to retrieve it once it's off the rocks pic.twitter.com/YLRNtIbZKI — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) April 12, 2021

A Marine Rescue spokesman said the boat overturned at the Ballina bar on the northern side where two people fell overboard.

A boat has overturned in mouth of the Richmond River at Ballina this morning. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star

He said police, ambulance, surf lifesavers and a number of marine rescues attended the scene.

He said the boat was still drifting in the river.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said three crews are attending the scene including a specialist medical team from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter.

He said one patient appeared to be in a critical condition.

