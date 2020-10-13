Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
News

Truck on its side, debris all over road

Darryn Nufer
12th Oct 2020 9:07 PM | Updated: 13th Oct 2020 6:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Leichhardt Highway near Banana was closed in both directions following a truck rollover on Monday evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a light-rigid truck had come to grief 10km north of Banana, in Central Queensland.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions to all traffic," she said.

"The truck is blocking the highway.

"It's a non-injury (crash), it's just a traffic hazard."

Reports from the scene indicate that debris is strewn all over the road, including gas bottles, gas cylinders and welding equipment.

Initial reports suggest the 30-year-old male driver was able to self-extricate from the truck.

Motorists are advised they can expect lengthy delays.

banana crash leichhardt highway crash truck rollover
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

        Premium Content Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

        News The much-needing funding boost will see major infrastructure upgrades to the Broadwater-Amiens brigade.

        Football officials consider major competition shake-up

        Premium Content Football officials consider major competition shake-up

        Sport The Stanthorpe league has conquered COVID restrictions, now it’s looking to big...

        LNP cash promise ‘could kickstart local economy’

        Premium Content LNP cash promise ‘could kickstart local economy’

        Politics Southern Downs motorists would be gifted $300 before Christmas.

        Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Premium Content Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Employment Small businesses in Queensland fear hiring new staff