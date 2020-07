CRASH SITE: Emergency services were called to the truck-car crash in Thulimbah. Picture: contributed

CRASH SITE: Emergency services were called to the truck-car crash in Thulimbah. Picture: contributed

A TRUCK and a car have collided on Amiens Rd at Thulimbah this afternoon.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene at 1.20pm.

A man was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but did not require transportation to Stanthorpe Hospital.

More details to come.