A woman sustained injuries after falling from a trampoline today.
Woman hospitalised after trampoline fall

Jacobbe Mcbride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 3:01 PM | Updated: 5:41 PM
UPDATE 5.37PM

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a trampoline accident in New Auckland this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the woman suffered shoulder pain as a result of the incident. 

She was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 3.01PM

PUBLIC holiday fun has turned to concern for a New Auckland family after a trampoline accident in a residential backyard.

A 29-year-old woman fell off a trampoline and sustained head and shoulder injuries at an address on Emmadale Drive. 

