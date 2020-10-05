Woman hospitalised after trampoline fall
UPDATE 5.37PM
A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a trampoline accident in New Auckland this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the woman suffered shoulder pain as a result of the incident.
She was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
INITIAL 3.01PM
PUBLIC holiday fun has turned to concern for a New Auckland family after a trampoline accident in a residential backyard.
A 29-year-old woman fell off a trampoline and sustained head and shoulder injuries at an address on Emmadale Drive.