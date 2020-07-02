Menu
A boy has been injured after he was trampled by a horse in Yaamba this evening.
Breaking

UPDATE: Teenager in hospital after being trampled by horse

kaitlyn smith
Aden Stokes
1st Jul 2020 6:11 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2020 7:18 AM
UPDATE, 7.15AM: The boy, in his early teens, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries and spinal precautions.

INITIAL: Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a teenage boy who has been injured in an accident involving a horse.

It is understood the animal trampled the 14-year-old's leg around 5.30pm at a private residence in Yaamba, roughly 36km north of Rockhampton. 

He is believed to be complaining of loss of feeling to his leg.

QAS are en route to the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

More to come.

