Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenager suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The teenager suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
Breaking

Teen flown to hospital after serious horse fall

Holly Cormack
4th Feb 2021 8:22 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 4:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage girl to hospital after she was thrown from a horse in the South Burnett.

The aeromedical crew was tasked to a private property just after 3pm this afternoon.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with local QAS personnel to treat the rider.

She suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury.

The rescue crew flew the girl to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

racq lifeflight rescue helicopter south burnett horse fall
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        Premium Content Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        News They were scrapped by Labor in 2015, but former LNP Premier Campbell Newman says the Palaszczuk Government should revisit youth offender boot camps.

        Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Premium Content Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Crime How Queenslanders are using Facebook groups to tackle youth crime

        How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        Premium Content How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        News Queensland police offer ‘exit program’ to help bikies leave gang life

        Wife blows kiss to sex predator dad who violated young child

        Premium Content Wife blows kiss to sex predator dad who violated young child

        Crime Father violates multiple girls including his daughter