Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
APPOINTED: The new CEO will join councillors to help Southern Downs residents.
APPOINTED: The new CEO will join councillors to help Southern Downs residents.
Council News

BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

Tessa Flemming
14th Aug 2020 7:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER a comprehensive recruitment process, Southern Downs Regional Council has announced David Burges will be filling the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Burges will officially join the council ranks on September 14, overtaking from acting CEO Jane Stroud.

Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi confirmed Mr Burges was previously Quilpie Shire Council CEO for eight years and involved in a directorial role with Goondiwindi Regional Council prior to that.

A council spokeswoman thanked Ms Stroud on behalf of her time in the role.

“Council has been through some very big changes and challenges, but the perseverance and support of such a strong senior leadership team keeps us on the right path to bigger and better things,” she said.

Former SDRC CEO David Keenan left the position in April.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics The Government has performed a stunning about-face and withdrawn controversial laws that would have jailed journalists reporting on corruption allegations.

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew

        Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Premium Content Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Employment QLD unemployment worst in the country

        NOT WELCOME: Motel owners pledge to keep COVID out

        Premium Content NOT WELCOME: Motel owners pledge to keep COVID out

        News Granite Belt motels have strong opinions on whether they will put out the welcome...