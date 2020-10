ABLAZE: A shed on a property in Sladevale has gone up in flames this evening. Picture: Jessica Paul

A LARGE fire has broken out in Sladevale this evening, requiring several emergency crews at the scene.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, crews were called out to a shed on Gleeson Rd at around 5.49pm.

She said two urban QFES crews and three RFS crews were on scene fighting the fire and protecting a pile of tyres from burning.

It is not yet known how the blaze began.

More information to come.