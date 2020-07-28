Menu
Car towed after crashing with cow
News

BREAKING: Runaway cow causes two car bridge crash

Maddie Manwaring
28th Jul 2020 8:35 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
TWO drivers are lucky to have escaped without injury following a car accident caused by runaway cow on a Kandanga bridge early this morning.

At about 6am the driver of a white ute hit a cow that was loose on Bunya Bridge at the Mary Valley Highway and Juster Road intersection on Kandanga Creek.

The driver of the ute was lucky to escape injury after crashing into a cow that was loose on Bunya Bridge. Picture: Frances Klein
The man was not injured in the accident however the cow died and was moved off the road by a passer by.

Imbil police sergeant Bill Greer said a second car came along directly after and swerved to avoid the accident, but crashed into a guard rail on the bridge.

The driver of the second car was also uninjured.

A QAS media spokesperson said an ambulance came across the incident while on the way to hospital with another patient at 6:41am and police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A cow on the loose died on impact when a Ute crashed into it on Mary Valley Rd early Tuesday morning.
"Fortunately no one was injured in the accident but the beast was deceased," Sgt Greer said.

"This could have been a lot worse, there could have been a fatality.

"Stock move this time of year and it's probably going to get worse over the coming months.

"We ask farmers be aware of your fences, be aware of your stock."

There were no lane closures or traffic interruptions following the accident.

Emergency crews responded after an ambulance came across the incident while on the way to hospital with a patient. Picture: Frances Klein
The second car (pictured) swerved to avoid the accident but crashed into a guard rail. The driver was not injured. Picture: Frances Klein
