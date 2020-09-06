Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
News

Man in 70s allegedly struck by car in hit and run

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Sep 2020 10:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.

Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and forced to land on Gatton State School oval, due to a showjumping carnival at the showgrounds.

The police spokesperson and Queensland Ambulance spokesperson both confirmed the man was in a serious condition.

Queensland Ambulance said the man was airlifted to the PA Hospital. 

Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.

gatton lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Premium Content Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Sport Cricket is set to return to the Granite Belt this summer, but players may be forced to play in a new format.

        ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Premium Content ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Business Scott Morrison will unveil a national hotspot definition

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Weather Wild weather, floods, monster cyclones and mosquito-borne viruses

        ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        Premium Content ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        News 13-year-old schoolgirl told to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine