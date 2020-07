Police are responding to reports a gun has been fired in Point Vernon.

Police are responding to reports a gun has been fired in Point Vernon.

MULTIPLE police crews are at the scene of a disturbance in Wattle St, Point Vernon.

The Chronicle understands officers are responding to reports of shots fired.

Police are responding to reports a gun has been fired in Point Vernon.

It's also understood police are searching for a vehicle which was at the home at the time of the disturbance, but has since left the scene.

More to come.