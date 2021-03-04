Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALLEGED RAPE: The man was denied bail. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
ALLEGED RAPE: The man was denied bail. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

BREAKING: Prominent Warwick identity charged with rape

Tessa Flemming
4th Mar 2021 3:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A prominent Warwick identity has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault and attempted rape of a woman.

The 56-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday by Warwick CIB.

Police say the charge is in relation to an alleged incident on January 31 and that the alleged victim was known to the man.

QPS media refused to comment on the age of the woman or the details of the allegations, given the "sensitive" nature of the charge.

The 56-year-old was denied bail and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 19.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Prominent Warwick identity charged with rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business While slower than most other states, Queensland’s economy has bounced back above where it was pre-pandemic. Here’s how.

        Southern Downs farmers bear brunt of price hike

        Premium Content Southern Downs farmers bear brunt of price hike

        News Farmer warns of ‘ridiculous’ fruit/veg price increase as industry grows exhausted...

        Scavengers hunt for Stanthorpe sights in fundraiser event

        Premium Content Scavengers hunt for Stanthorpe sights in fundraiser event

        News This day of family fun is bringing the theatrics to raise funds for expansion of...

        Supermarket warning: Fruit, veggie prices soar 30%

        Premium Content Supermarket warning: Fruit, veggie prices soar 30%

        News Fruit and vegetable prices to soar as farm labour crisis bites