Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

BREAKING: Police rush to scene of gunfire near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
16th Dec 2020 12:33 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a possible gunshot on a large Gympie region property which reportedly occurred late this morning.

MORE: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said officers from the Gympie CIB were among those to attend the scene at a large Tuchekoi property after initial reports of the gunshot came through.

Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.
Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.

Senior Sergeant Davey said police had received a report of a male offender armed with a weapon on the property, and that a shot had been fired.

He said police were tying "to gain a full and complete version" of the events from the residents of the property.

He said the male suspect had since left the scene and that investigations were continuing.

crime editors picks police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia’s population will be divided into 12 age brackets for the much-anticipated rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

        Cast of 70 perform Disney tale Aladdin at Empire Theatre

        Premium Content Cast of 70 perform Disney tale Aladdin at Empire Theatre

        News A cast of 70 young Darling Downs performers will dance their way through the...

        Tributes flow for beloved Stanthorpe school legend

        Premium Content Tributes flow for beloved Stanthorpe school legend

        News Family, friends, and community share fond memories after devastating loss of Pat...

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Revealed: Qld hospital and health services millions in deficit