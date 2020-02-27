Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Crime

BREAKING: Police rescue woman after suspected abduction

27th Feb 2020 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found a woman who they allege was abducted from her Carrara home this morning.

Around midday a 51-year-old man allegedly forced the woman into a 4WD at an address on Pappas Way before fleeing in a southerly direction.

The man allegedly made threats to harm the woman.

Police units including the Polair helicopter conducted an urgent search for the 4WD and intercepted the vehicle in Carrara shortly after 1.30pm.

The woman reportedly ran from the vehicle to police officers when the car was stopped.

A 51-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations.

abduction crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Granite Belt schools to beat the heat in cool new pledge

        premium_icon Granite Belt schools to beat the heat in cool new pledge

        News The Palaszczuk Government has made a new pledge to install airconditioning in every learning space across the Granite Belt.

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News Get stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        Lifetime of love for each other

        premium_icon Lifetime of love for each other

        News Married for 55 years, Keith and Cindy Chard share the secret to love

        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students