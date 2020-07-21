Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
News

BREAKING: Police hunt for women after assault, knife threat

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women after an altercation at a motel in the Rockhampton CBD this morning.

The incident was reported just after 10am at the Fitzroy Motor Inn, on Fitzroy St.

A caucasian girl in her late teens or early 20s reportedly punched a woman in the face and threatened her with a black, foldable knife.

The caucasian woman and her Indigenous female accomplice, who were believed to be guests of the hotel, left the scene shortly after in a black Suzuki.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

While being interviewed by police, the assault victim withdrew her complaint.

The hotel is understood to have sustained damage during the altercation and a hotel staff member has lodged complaints of wilful damage and public nuisance with police.

alleged assault breaking news fitzroy motor inn public nuisance wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses prepared to gamble on future, workers to win

        premium_icon Businesses prepared to gamble on future, workers to win

        News The demand from tourists on the Granite Belt has forced business owners to look ahead, however there’s a catch.

        CRIME WRAP: Drug and alcohol offences high priority

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Drug and alcohol offences high priority

        News Stanthorpe police ramp up operations across the region, with a spike in at least...

        REVEALED: Granite Belt’s cheapest homes

        REVEALED: Granite Belt’s cheapest homes

        News The market is full of affordable properties under $220,000, ready to be snapped up...

        ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        premium_icon ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        News Members shocked and outraged after founding father dropped in a move of ‘madness’.