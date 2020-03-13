BREAKING: Pilot charged over passenger’s death
THE pilot of a plane that crashed near Agnes Water in 2017 has been charged over the death of his passenger.
Les Woodall, 67, was today charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of grievous bodily harm following ongoing investigations by Gladstone CIB with the assistance of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.
The incident happened on January 10 about 11am on Middle Island.
A 29-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old Irish woman sustained critical injuries and 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.
Mr Woodall is due to appear at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 11.