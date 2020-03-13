BREAKING: Pilot charged over passenger’s death

THE pilot of a plane that crashed near Agnes Water in 2017 has been charged over the death of his passenger.

Les Woodall, 67, was today charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of grievous bodily harm following ongoing investigations by Gladstone CIB with the assistance of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

Pilot Les Woodall was flying a Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft when it crashed on Middle Island, off Agnes Waters.

The incident happened on January 10 about 11am on Middle Island.

A 29-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old Irish woman sustained critical injuries and 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Mr Woodall is due to appear at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 11.