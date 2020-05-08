BREAKING: Outback Queensland to reopen quicker than cities

Outback Queensland will re-open quicker than the rest of the state.

Outback Queensland will re-open quicker than the rest of the state.

THE announcement of relaxed coronavirus restrictions is working in the favour of Granite Belt residents, as the state prepares to move into step one of reopening.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk recognised the low and sometimes non-existent levels of coronavirus in regional areas.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to the media about easing of coronavirus restrictions, Friday, May 8. Picture: Richard Walker

For the Granite Belt from May 16 up to ten locals will be allowed to dine out and have the freedom to travel up to 150km from their suburb.

Businesses must have a COVID-safe plan in place, and nail salons will also be allowed to open - but bookings are essential.

Dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, cafes and RSLs for up to 20 patrons at a time will also be permitted, as well as holidaying within your own region.

Some restaurants may be allowed to have more patrons at their venue if they have an approved COVID-safe plan.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said it's the announcement they have been waiting for.

"We have done a great job at flattening the curve out here," Mr Parker said.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker.

"It does make good sense to start to relax some of the restrictions especially in regional towns."

Mr Parker said was "great news" for our tourism industry.

"Now we need people to come and visit our region - we want them to eat at our restaurants and spend money in the town. Our businesses need to be trading - but when it is safe to do so."

Stage two of the government's road map will come into effect on June 13 and will allow for gatherings of up to 20 visitors at homes.

The premier's address comes after it was revealed there had been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight as the number of active cases continue to fall.

The premier confirmed on social media this morning that there were now 45 active cases in Queensland - which means five patients have recovered overnight.