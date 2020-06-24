Menu
IN SAFE HANDS: MP James Lister took to social media to thank the emergency services who took care of his son. Picture: contributed
MP James Lister’s son battling meningitis

Jessica Paul
23rd Jun 2020 6:15 PM
THE nine-year-old son of Southern Downs MP James Lister was flown to Toowoomba Hospital today after being diagnosed with the meningitis.

The eldest of Mr Lister's children, Jeremy was first taken to Stanthorpe Hospital before being flown to Toowoomba.

The MP took to social media to give thanks to all emergency and administrative services who had taken care of Jeremy.

"Belinda and I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful administrative, medial, and nursing staff at Stanthorpe Hospital who stabilised and looked after Jeremy," Mr Lister wrote.

"We also sincerely thank the paramedic, doctor, crewmen and pilots from the Queensland Government Air Wing for flying Jeremy and Belinda out this afternoon."

Mr Lister added that due to his son's health concerns, other members of his staff would be representing him at all appointments for the remainder of this week.

"Thank you everyone for your understanding and I look forward to getting back on the road soon," he said.

Meningitis a potentially deadly infection that affects the lining of the brain and spinal cord and can present in both bacterial and viral strains.

Viral meningitis is more common in children than adults and most children suffer only mild bouts.

In Queensland, about 300 people are admitted to hospital with viral meningitis each year.

