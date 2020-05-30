Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 6:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash at Maryborough on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Barina were not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

fatal crash fccrash fcpolice motorcycle
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Fans make mockery out of NRL

    Fans make mockery out of NRL
    • 30th May 2020 6:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Hundreds of thousands of Australians, some of whom were hounded for years over debts that were wrongly issued, will get a huge cash refund.

        Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        premium_icon Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        News Federal help will allow SDRC to get the best bang for their buck when it comes to...

        Granite Belt wine operators keep taking hits while NSW rejoices

        premium_icon Granite Belt wine operators keep taking hits while NSW...

        News The Queensland wine industry lingers in the dark about their future as their...

        Heroes of the pandemic: Harvest season ‘worst ever’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Harvest season ‘worst ever’

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...