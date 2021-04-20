Mayor hands down decision on councillor complaint

Mayor Brett Otto has cleared Cr Scott Henschen of an allegation made by his former campaign manager that he engaged in inappropriate conduct. File Photo.

South Burnett mayor Brett Otto has cleared councillor Scott Henschen of an allegation made by his former campaign manager, Judith Ann Schultz, that he engaged in inappropriate conduct.

Ms Schulz identified herself as the complainant in various social media posts.

In a media conference held this morning (April 19), Mayor Otto and council CEO Mark Pitt said a decision had been made to clear Cr Henschen of the allegations based on findings by the Council Complaints Tribunal, after the matter was referred to the Office of Independent Assessor in June 2020.

Appointed as investigative decision maker in accordance with SBRC's Councillor Conduct Investigation Policy in March, Cr Otto said after careful consideration he found "there was no finding of any breach of the Code of Conduct for Counsellors".

Cr Otto said the decision was largely based on findings handed down by the Tribunal, which determined there was "insufficient evidence to prove the alleged conduct amounts to inappropriate conduct pursuant to Section 150K of the Act".

"I was satisfied when I sought external legal advice that the tribunal's report was correct," he said.

"The matter did take longer than I had hoped.

"But from my perspective, I wanted to make sure a very thorough process of procedural fairness took place to ensure not only that natural justice was provided to the councillor, but that all the information provided by the complainant had been considered."

South Burnett council CEO Mark Pitt said all parties involved were notified of the result by written correspondence at about midday on Friday.

Addressing statements made on social media pertaining to the conduct of the councillors, Cr Otto said being unable to defend these claims had been "frustrating".

"It's frustrating that I can't defend the statements being made on social media. As a member of the community, and as an elected representative, I'm not in a position to be able to defend those," he said.

"They are often inaccurate and I do find the legislation does provide a challenge for councillors, and we will be making representation to the department in relation to those challenges, as I know other councils have done."

Regarding the civil matter brought before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Mayor Otto said the council had not provided Cr Henschen with any financial assistance.

"There has been no cost incurred by council in relation to anything to support Cr Henschen," he said.

"All the costs incurred were to ensure that council was acting in full compliance with the legislation and regulations.

"In dealing with these processes there is a significant cost to councils budget, and that cost is never born of supporting a councillor.

"It's only incurred in council guiding the matter through the process with the OIA, the Tribunal and seeking legal advice in relation to the application of the law."

Given the public nature of the allegations, the council have publicly released a heavily redacted copy of the Tribunal's findings.

Civil court action dismissed

Earlier this month (April 9), the civil court action against South Burnett councillor Scott Henschen was dismissed, barely a month after it was first brought before the court.

Cr Henschen's former campaign manager Judith Ann Schultz had brought an application for a peace and good behaviour order against the councillor and two associates - Laura and Jack Newbery.

Ms Schulz initially brought the application before the court on March 5 alleging the respondents had targeted her in a number of serious ways, but then indicated she would be withdrawing the complaint.

This was after the dispute had played out for months on social media.

Acting for Cr Henschen and the Newbreys, K & F Solicitors' Andrew Kelly opposed the withdrawal and sought for the case to be dismissed and costs awarded against Ms Schulz.

Magistrate Sinclair sided with Mr Kelly and ordered Ms Schulz to pay costs of $500 for each of the complainants.

Background of OIA complaint

The complaint arose in the council agenda in January this year, after Cr Danita Potter, Cr Gavin Jones and Cr Roz Frohloff made declarable conflict of interest statements in relation to item 18.2 of the meeting agenda, "Alleged inappropriate Councillor Conduct Complaint Investigation and Recommendation.

Cr Scott Henschen said he had a declarable conflict of interest because he had been referred to the Office of the Independent Assessor (OIA).

Councillor Kathy Duff and Mayor Brett Otto declared conflicts of interest in the matter due to previous complaints lodged against them by the same complainant.

CEO Mark Pitt said the matter was initially referred to Minister for Local Government Steven Miles, however with the Minister and the OIA unable to intervene, the Council was left with two options - to delegate the Mayor or a standing committee to decide the outcome.

Despite Cr Otto and Cr Duff receiving a ministerial exemption to proceed with the matter, with only three councillors permitted to vote, the standing committee still does not have quorum.

Under the Local Government Act 2009, CEO Mark Pitt said this left the Council with no choice but to delegate the matter to the Cr Otto.