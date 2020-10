ALLEGED SHOOTING: Ambulance media confirmed the incident occured at Leslie Dam this afternoon.

A MAN has been seriously injured after an alleged shooting at Leslie Dam tonight.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they received a call around 6.40pm that a 34-year-old man had received a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

The spokesman said the man was transported to the Warwick Hospital initially but is on route to Toowoomba Base Hospital.

Warwick Police confirmed the incident but said investigations were ongoing and declined to comment.

More to come.