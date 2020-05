TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency Services transported the patient to Stanthorpe Hospital.

A MAN has been transported to Stanthorpe Hospital following a truck roll over on Robinson Rd in Amiens this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called out to the scene at 11.39am this morning.

The man has suffered a significant leg injury but is in a stable condition.

Police are currently investigating what caused the incident.