RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man dies after falling overboard a vessel

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 8:20 AM
A 40-year-old River Ranch man has died after falling overboard a vessel on Saturday night in Rosslyn Bay.

Police were alerted to reports of the incident at 11pm.

A search and rescue operation commenced involving water police, the Yeppoon Coast Guard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

Rescue 300 conducted several passes over the Rosslyn Bay and Wreck Point areas in search of the missing man.

Just after 1am, while searching the beach area between those two points, a body was found on the rocks by Rescue 300.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigations are ongoing.

