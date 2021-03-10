UPDATE: Man died at scene of Gympie school bus crash

Police have confirmed a man died at the scene of cars between bus full of children and a Ute at Wolvi on Tuesday. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

Police have confirmed a man died at the scene of cars between bus full of children and a Ute at Wolvi on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed a 29-year-old Goomboorian man died at the scene of crash involving a packed school bus and ute at Wolvi Tuesday afternoon.

The man was the passenger of a Toyota Landcruiser,﻿ that collided with the school bus full of children at a T-intersection on Kin Kin and Wilsons Pocket Road shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

The scene of a fatal crash involving a school us and Ute at Wolvi on Tuesday afternoon. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

The driver of the Landcruiser, a 68-year-old Goomboorian man, is fighting for life in hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police confirmed late Tuesday.

The bus driver, a 53-year-old Goomeri woman, who is being praised as a hero for her effort to swerve away from the impact, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Miraculously, the 26 school children travelling on the bus avoided serious injury, with none requiring hospitalisation, police said.

The scene of a fatal crash involving a school us and Ute at Wolvi on Tuesday afternoon. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

The school children reportedly had escaped the bus once it came to a standstill by breaking the glass at the back of the vehicle, given that the door and front of the bus were too damaged.

As the Forensic Crash Unit investigates, they are appealing for anyone with further information to contact police.

This can be done on the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Terrible scenes as emergency workers try to free and work on the two men believed trapped in a ute which was involved in a crash with a full school bus near Gympie on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene of a fatal crash involving a school us and Ute at Wolvi on Tuesday afternoon. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

The Barton's Buses school bus involved in the serious crash near Wolvi on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the full Gympie region school bus is already being hailed a hero for her efforts to avoid the crash.