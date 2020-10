FLOWN: A man in his 30s was flown to hospital after a bike crash in Glen Aplin. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A MAN is being flown to hospital in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Glen Aplin earlier this afternoon.

The man, reportedly in his 30s, suffered head injuries in the incident on Emu Swamp Rd at 3.49pm.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed the man was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital, where he would be flown to another hospital for further treatment.

More details to come.