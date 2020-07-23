Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAKING: Two fire crews are on their way to a vehicle fire in Callemondah. Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
BREAKING: Two fire crews are on their way to a vehicle fire in Callemondah. Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

UPDATE: Rubbish alight in garbage truck dumped road side

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update 4.45pm: 

TWO crews arrived to the scene of the fire at an updated address on Kirkwood Rd, Glen Eden at 3.50pm. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the truck itself was not on fire, however the load it was carrying was which had to be dumped on the side of the road. 

She said the fire was under control by 4pm and fully extinguished by 4.15pm after crews broke down the piles of rubbish. 

The area was made safe by 4.30pm. 

Initial:

TWO fire crews have been called to an incident involving a vehicle fire on Red Rover Rd in Callemondah just before 3.40pm this afternoon.

A QFES spokesperson said the vehicle appeared to be carrying a load, believed to be rubbish, which has caught fire.

It is understood the load has been dumped on the side of the road.

More to come.

callemondah gladstone car fire gladstone fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junior footballers vying for German selection

        premium_icon Junior footballers vying for German selection

        Sport Stanthorpe athletes will be put to the test, with a life-changing reward up for grabs.

        $140K safety feature could save Southern Downs lives

        premium_icon $140K safety feature could save Southern Downs lives

        Council News Council dams are missing a key piece of equipment, according to a safety audit by...

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking See what the collapse means for you

        Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

        premium_icon Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

        News The ‘grossly intoxicated’ man an left a popular Stanthorpe pub before causing chaos...