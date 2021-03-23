BREAKING: Family of four rescued from floodwaters

Dozens of roads across the region were closed due to flooding. Picture: Tessa Flemming / Warwick Daily News

Emergency services have had to rescue a family of four who became stranded in floodwaters just outside Warwick this evening.

Crews were called to the scene on Bentleys Rd at Wildash at 5.26pm on Tuesday, where a car containing one adult and three children had been swamped by floodwaters.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the four passengers had extricated themselves safely by the time emergency services arrived, with no injuries reported.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton said the Wildash family's lucky escape could not be replicated by their car, which was towed back to the Rose City with significant water damage.

The alarming incident was one of the first reports of residents becoming stranded in the floodwaters sweeping across much of Warwick and the Southern Downs over Monday and Tuesday.

The latest data from the Bureau of Meteorology and Environdata suggests the Rose City alone has received about 150mm in the past two days, with widespread reports of flash flooding in the region.

Warnings have come thick and fast from emergency services and authorities amid the wet weather event, with Warwick SES group leader Matthew Sondergeld reminding residents of the volunteer group's golden rule.

"Have your house ready, have your family ready, have your 'get ready' plan - and if it's flooded, forget it," he said.

Call Warwick SES on 13 25 00 for flood assistance, and if in a life-threatening situation call 000

Click here for up-to-date information on road closures across the region.