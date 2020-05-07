UPDATE: Coast road reopens after truck fire

The scene of a truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

UPDATE: The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been cleared and has now reopened.



UPDATE: A truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd is believed to have started when the load of hay it was carrying caught fire about 4am.

The incident happen near the Dundowran turn-off.

The fire produced a large amount of smoke and nearby residents have been told to close windows and doors and to have medication nearby if suffering from respiratory problems.



UPDATE: The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd is expected to be closed for a number of hours after a truck fire on Thursday.

The fire started about 4.07am, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

He said the driver had escaped the truck without injury.



EARLIER: Police and fire crews are at the scene of a truck fire at Walligan near Hervey Bay.

The incident happened about 4.07am on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd bear the Dundowran turn-off.

A spokeswoman from Queensland and Fire and Rescue said the truck was carrying hay.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The fire has been extinguished about 5.20am but she said work was being carried out to extinguish hot spots and remove hay from the road.

The road is closed at the Takura-Booral Rd roundabout and significant delays are expected.

Motorists needing to get to Hervey Bay can use Churchill Mine Rd or detour along Booral Rd.