Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.
The scene of a truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd. Brendan Bowers
Breaking

UPDATE: Coast road reopens after truck fire

Carlie Walker
BrendanB20
by and
7th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been cleared and has now reopened.

UPDATE: A truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd is believed to have started when the load of hay it was carrying caught fire about 4am.

The incident happen near the Dundowran turn-off.

The fire produced a large amount of smoke and nearby residents have been told to close windows and doors and to have medication nearby if suffering from respiratory problems.

UPDATE: The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd is expected to be closed for a number of hours after a truck fire on Thursday.

The fire started about 4.07am, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

He said the driver had escaped the truck without injury.

EARLIER: Police and fire crews are at the scene of a truck fire at Walligan near Hervey Bay.

The incident happened about 4.07am on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd bear the Dundowran turn-off.

A spokeswoman from Queensland and Fire and Rescue said the truck was carrying hay.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The fire has been extinguished about 5.20am but she said work was being carried out to extinguish hot spots and remove hay from the road.

The road is closed at the Takura-Booral Rd roundabout and significant delays are expected.

Motorists needing to get to Hervey Bay can use Churchill Mine Rd or detour along Booral Rd.

More Stories

fcfire fcpolice fraser coast truck
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Risks still ‘too high’ for players to return

        premium_icon Risks still ‘too high’ for players to return

        Sport As some restrictions around the state begin to relax, bowls members aren’t prepared to get back onto the turf just yet.

        MOTHER’S DAY: Sending love to Stanthorpe mums

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY: Sending love to Stanthorpe mums

        News With Mother’s Day right around the corner, children of Stanthorpe tell us what they...

        YOUR SAY: Vote for the best boss in Stanthorpe

        YOUR SAY: Vote for the best boss in Stanthorpe

        News The Border Post want you to tell us who Stanthorpe’s best boss is.

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught