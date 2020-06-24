Menu
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
News

UPDATE: Baby in critical condition sparks investigation

Paige Ashby
by
24th Jun 2020 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM
UPDATE: Ipswich Child Protection Detectives are investigating after a 5-month-old baby boy was located in a critical condition at an address in Bundamba, yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene at 3.30pm after the child was reported to have suffered a medical episode.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson confirmed a crime scene had been established and police investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: POLICE established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba, this morning.

Neighbours told The Queensland Times they were confused and concerned after detectives were door knocking nearby homes at about 8:30 this morning.

"This morning there were about six (police) cars," one woman said.

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
She said the people who lived at the property "seem like a nice couple"

"I just don't know what's happened," she said. 

It's understood two ambulances were at the same property yesterday afternoon.

More to come…

breaking news bundamba crime queensland police service
Ipswich Queensland Times

