BREAKING: COVID found in Fraser Coast, Rockhampton sewage

Carlie Walker
by
18th Feb 2021 4:57 PM | Updated: 6:20 PM
Fragments of COVID-19 have again been detected in Maryborough's sewage catchment.

The catchment receives sewage from Aldershot, Granville, Island Plantation, Maryborough, Maryborough West, Oakhurst and Tinana.

Rockhampton North also returned a positive result.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Young said.

"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - now more than ever - with the new cases we are seeing in other states and the amount of interstate travel that we've seen over the past while.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread.

"We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland.

"It's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious."

Fragments of COVID-19 were previously detected in sewage samples from Hervey Bay and Maryborough last month. 

covid-19 fchealth
Fraser Coast Chronicle

