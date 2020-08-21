Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

BREAKING: Coast councillor to run in state election

Carlie Walker
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRASER Coast Councillor Denis Chapman has been announced as the LNP candidate for Maryborough at the upcoming state election.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said Cr Chapman was passionate about the LNP's plan for a stronger economy, secure jobs, investing for growth, unleashing Queensland industry and supercharging the regions.

"An LNP government will implement our economic plan to create a decade of secure jobs, to get Queenslanders working again and drag ourselves out of this recession," Ms Frecklington said.

"Denis has served his community as a councillor for Fraser Coast Regional Council since March, 2016, after a long career in a range of roles such as a project manager, building designer, mechanical engineer and boilermaker, as well as being Citizen of the Year in 2003 and awarded a Centenary of Federation Medal.

"Denis has the passion, skills and practical hands-on experience to make a positive difference for the Maryborough community as we aim to create more high-paying local jobs.

Councillor Denis Chapman.
Councillor Denis Chapman.

Cr Chapman said he was honoured to be endorsed as the LNP's candidate for Maryborough.

He said he would work tirelessly to deliver better representation to this electorate.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government doesn't have an economic plan for Queensland to come through the other side of the coronavirus pandemic," Mr Chapman said.

"Maryborough is proud of its manufacturing and timber industries but under the Palaszczuk Labor Government this region hasn't reached its full potential.

More to come. 

fccouncil fcelection fcpolitics lnp maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven
    • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent during lockdown as Queenslanders rushed to dob each other in for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

        Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Premium Content Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Crime Couple accused of COVID border breach lock down social accounts

        Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Premium Content Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Breaking Breakfast radio shows across regional Queensland axed

        Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        Premium Content Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        News The court heard the Stanthorpe woman and her children had been locked up in ‘pigsty...