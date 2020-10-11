Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

BREAKING: Body found at Double Island Point

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a man has been found dead at Double Island Point this morning.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said a body was located at the popular tourist spot at about 10am following extensive searches of the water that began last night.

The spokesman said a helicopter had been tasked to the area at about 10pm last night in response to concerns for a man in the area, but had found nothing.

The search resumed this morning and a body was found, the spokesman said.

Police are investigating an incident and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

editors picks emergency services gympie news gympie region queensland police service rescue chopper
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Premium Content Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Health With the QLD-NSW border plan under threat, Health Minister Steven Miles has accused the NSW Government of ‘giving up’ on the coronavirus fight.

        SCARED AWAY: Halloween event makes final decision

        Premium Content SCARED AWAY: Halloween event makes final decision

        News Organisers of the popular Stanthorpe event have set their sights on the future...

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month