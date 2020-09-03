Menu
Police launch appeal to find missing Glen Aplin man

Emily Clooney
3rd Sep 2020 5:20 PM

POLICE are urgently appealing for the community's assistance to help locate Jonathon Hibbins who was reported missing on August 27.

The 47-year-old man was last seen at a home on Romeo Ln, Glen Aplin at 4.30pm.

There are concerns for Jonathon's safety and welfare, as his behaviour has been described as out of character.

He is described as caucasian, 175cm, medium build with a grey beard and long dark brown hair.

Police believe he may be within the Gold Coast area.

Anyone with any information on Jonathon's whereabouts are urged to contact Policelink on 13 14 44.

URGENT ASSISTANCE: Police are seeking the community's help to find Glen Aplin man Jonathon Hibbins.
