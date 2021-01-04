BREAKING: Alleged border jumper speeding towards Warwick

POLICE CHASE: The man allegedly evaded police at the Wallangarra border checkpoint this morning. Picture: file

A POLICE pursuit from Wallangarra to Warwick is currently unfolding after a man allegedly evaded law enforcement at a border checkpoint.

Initial reports indicate a car with NSW registration plates evaded police at the Wallangarra border checkpoint at 8.58am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the man was allegedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road at speed.

The spokeswoman said the alleged border jumper was last seen on the New England Highway driving at speed through Stanthorpe, likely headed towards Warwick.

Unconfirmed reports suggest police are planning to deploy stingers in Warwick.

Wallangarra Police were contacted for comment but declined at this stage.

More information to come.