‘Brazen and unrelenting’ dad rapes own daughters

A DAD who serially violated his two daughters for well over a decade has been sentenced to a 14-year jail term, after a court heard of his horrific and ongoing abuse.

His shameful acts were committed against his biological daughters and a niece, as detailed when he appeared in the dock of Ipswich District Court on Thursday for sentence.

When asked by one child why he was touching her, he simply told her: "That's what dads can do."

Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the man's "sexually deviant conduct" against the three children had long-lasting ramifications for the victims.

The 41-year-old Ipswich man pleaded guilty to two dozen charges, including two charges of maintaining unlawful sexual relationships with children aged under 16 who were lineal descendants; six charges of rape; seven charges of indecent treatment of a child under 12 (lineal); and six charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At times wiping away tears during the 90-minute hearing, the man sat with a sombre face, knowing he was about to go into jail.

Many of his family members were in the courtroom.

Victim impact statements, including one from the man's wife, were tended to Judge Dennis Lynch QC, along with a detailed psychological report.

Mr Wallis said the sexual offending against one daughter lasted 11 years, and the other for eight years, with the behaviour continuing for 16 years overall.

"It was repetitive sexual offending. It would seem that he rationalised his behaviour in that the children didn't resist him and he was emboldened," Mr Wallis said.

"He was remorseful in that he was caught, as he continued to offend right into 2020.

"When he began maintaining his relationships one daughter was aged four and the other aged six.

"There is a level of manipulation, telling the girls his conduct was normal but to not tell anyone about it.

"It was brazen, repetitive, degrading, deviant and unrelenting."

Mr Wallis recounted some details of the psychological report where the man attributed not getting affection from his wife and seeking this affection by becoming predatory with his daughters.

"He was distant from his wife. And this is consistent in his behaviour of blaming others for his struggles," Mr Wallis said.

Mr Wallis said the defendant remained a risk to children and the Crown sought a jail term of not less than 15 years.

Defence barrister Daniel Boddice said the father had now received 19 sessions of psychological counselling that had caused a shift in attitude by developing insight and remorse.

Mr Boddice said the man's guilty pleas had saved the children from the trauma of being cross-examined.

Judge Lynch said it could not be said that his admissions to police had been full and frank, however his professional treatment program had changed his mindset with a level of insight.

The rape offence against his niece happened when she was aged only seven.

The court heard it was the niece who later made the first complaint against him, which led to the discovery of his crimes against his daughters.

Judge Lynch said he gave one child money and gifts in exchange for keeping his conduct a secret.

He said all children were now receiving professional counselling.

Judge Lynch sentenced the father to a 14-year jail term for one of the charges of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

The man received concurrent jail terms on the other offences.

Classified as being a serious violent offender, the man must serve 80% of the sentence before being eligible to apply for parole.