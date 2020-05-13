'Brady Bunch' house sells for over $1m

An Australian-style Brady Bunch home in Cook has sold for an impressive figure via an online, eBay-style auction.

A kitsch 1970s pad, which has been likened to an Australian-style Brady Bunch home, has sold for $1,023,500 in an online, eBay-style auction.

The unique property at 49 Dwyer Street in Cook, attracted enormous attention during its five-week marketing campaign, resulting in the expected 31-hour online auction running 55 minutes overtime.

The property was the most-viewed ACT listing on realestate.com.au in the week to 23 April and has been among the top 10 most-viewed properties in the state for the past three weeks.

Selling agent Matt Sebbens, from Blackshaw - Belconnen, said the house was a standout in Canberra's market.

Groovy colour scheme.

"Because of its design, decor, and overall feel, it required an equally unique marketing and sales method to compliment the uncommon market conditions we are currently experiencing," Sebbens said.

Bidding activity among the nine registered parties was subdued in the first 24 hours after the opening bid of $900,000, but there was a flurry of activity late on Friday.

"We were always really hopeful of getting around the $1 million mark so I was very happy with the outcome," Sebbens said.

"It's obviously a unique process so you're never too sure initially how it will play out but certainly it's above our expectations."

The five-bedroom home is on a 920sqm block.

Under the auction process, the deadline is extended by five minutes if last-minute bids are placed in the final stage of the auction.

"It was potentially always going to go that way, but what it did do is through that process in extending the auction by five minutes if there's a bid in the last few minutes of the auction, it gives people extra time to have a think, have a discussion, make a decision," he said.

"I personally think that without that process we might not have got the price we did."

It was the first time Blackshaw had used the timed online strategy to auction a property, which was staged via auction platform, AuctionNow.

There was a flurry of activity in the last few hours.

Untouched since 1971, the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home is set on a 920sqm block and has 330sqm of internal living space as well as a 95sqm garage with parking for four vehicles.

Sebbens said he had not discussed with the new buyer their intentions for the property - if they would keep it in its pristine 1970s condition or look to develop the generous lot.

Originally published as Brady Bunch house sells for over $1m