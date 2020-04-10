Boys smash up police cars in Sunshine Coast rampage
TWO boys aged 12 and 14 with lengthy criminal records, one on bail, are understood to have smashed into a policeman and rammed vehicles in a high-speed car chase from the Sunshine Coast hinterland to the beach.
Police reportedly spotted a white stolen ute in Mooloolah Valley earlier today, but it sped off when officers attempted to intercept it.
A source has told the Daily Queensland Police officers and detectives deployed stingers when the stolen ute reached Kawana Way, but the vehicle drove over a ditch to avoid them.
The vehicle is then understood to have driven through a park where members of the public were forced to jump out of the way.
A policeman riding a motorbike is understood to have been hit by the ute. Police report he sustained a leg injury.
Once on Beerburrum St, Dicky Beach the stolen ute has reportedly rammed police cars before the wreckage became wedged between two vehicles.
The driver is understood to be a 12-year-old recidivist offender from Brisbane, and the passenger a Maroochydore boy who was on bail at the time of today's incident.
They are currently in the custody of the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.