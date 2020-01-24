Menu
Rugby League

Boyd out as Broncos unveil new skipper for 2020

by Travis Meyn
24th Jan 2020 8:31 AM
The Broncos have officially announced that Alex Glenn will take over the captaincy from Darius Boyd for the 2020 NRL season.

In a video released to fans this morning, 31-year-old Glenn addressed the Broncos faithful to share how excited he was to take the job on.

 

Alex Glenn AND Darius Boyd at Broncos training this week. Picture: Annette Dew
Alex Glenn AND Darius Boyd at Broncos training this week. Picture: Annette Dew

 

"Today I'm going to be announced as the Brisbane Broncos 2020 club captain," Glenn said.

"As a teenager I only dreamed of wearing the jersey a couple of times and to be in the position I am now to represent this great club as their club captain it's a huge honour and something that I'm truly grateful for.

"I want to let you know that I'm going to be doing everything I can to make you proud of this great club."

Several candidates were in the running to be captain, with speculation Glenn could co-captain with fellow veteran Boyd or the club could choose a new skipper like Matt Lodge.

But the decision appears to have been a popular one with Broncos fans due to Glenn's maturity and long service to the club.

Glenn started his career with the Broncos in 2009 and has played 259 games since, representing New Zealand four times along the way.

